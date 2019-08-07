Valero Energy (VLO) Holder Community Financial Services Group Increased Holding by $1.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Telos Capital Management Has Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $2.15 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 2.06 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 155.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 59,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,037 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 38,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 1.68M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Valero sues DuPont, others over contamination from firefighting foam – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling has 27,653 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited owns 50,056 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.2% or 134,395 shares. Polygon Mngmt accumulated 10,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Limited Partnership holds 54,181 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability owns 45,515 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 453 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation has 34,830 shares. 362,018 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. First Ltd Partnership has 395,337 shares. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 2,679 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 215 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,582 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).