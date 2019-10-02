Valero Energy (VLO) Analysts See $1.73 EPS; ADVANTEST ORDINARY SHARES (ADTTF) Shorts Lowered By 24.87%

Analysts expect Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report $1.73 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 13.93% from last quarter’s $2.01 EPS. VLO’s profit would be $716.91M giving it 12.04 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.51 EPS previously, Valero Energy Corporation’s analysts see 14.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 830,016 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

ADVANTEST CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ADTTF) had a decrease of 24.87% in short interest. ADTTF’s SI was 733,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 24.87% from 976,700 shares previously. It closed at $26.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96.60’s average target is 15.90% above currents $83.35 stock price. Valero Energy had 9 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 6. JP Morgan upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold Valero Energy Corporation shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $34.54 billion. It operates through two divisions, Refining and Ethanol. It has a 13.69 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides clients with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

