Valero Energy Ord (VLO) Stake Held by Cincinnati Insurance Company; As Central Secs Com (CET) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bulldog Investors Boosted Its Position

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 15,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 359,919 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 344,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 2.47 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 181,817 shares to 248,961 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HIL) by 485,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).