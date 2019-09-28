Valero Energy Ord (VLO) Holding Boosted by Cincinnati Insurance Company; Signalpoint Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.69M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Fincl Corp has 24 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 32,381 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 29,737 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Polar Llp invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,148 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 83,157 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 0.75% or 448 shares. New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtnrs LP has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 1.52% or 2,887 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Limited Com reported 5,892 shares stake. 22,827 were reported by Mawer Investment Limited. Avalon Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 5.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Company reported 14,020 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 3,844 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Ltd has 2% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 24,792 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru invested in 0.02% or 550 shares. Driehaus Capital Management holds 5,667 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rdl Fin holds 1.55% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 26,175 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co holds 19,511 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gideon Advsrs stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 28,508 were reported by Nikko Asset Americas. Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 292 shares. Colorado-based Paragon has invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1,066 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 3.03% or 206,400 shares. Raymond James Finance Inc holds 0.06% or 197,318 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 44 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 3,988 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp reported 124,524 shares stake.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.