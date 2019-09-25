Valero Energy Ord (VLO) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Increased Its Holding by $2.13 Million as Market Value Declined; Monarch Capital Management Has Raised Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.57. About 479,833 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 2.12M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Winners and Losers From Last Week’s Oil Surge – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Plaintiffs’ lawyer suggests Valero sold bad fuel to hundreds of ships – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc stated it has 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Texas-based Smith Graham Inv Advisors Lp has invested 0.57% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Stanley accumulated 0.23% or 11,161 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Company accumulated 153,896 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Carroll Fin Associates holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 39,358 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Company holds 12,174 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd owns 3.09 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 4,350 shares. First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 3,001 shares. Architects holds 0.02% or 1,413 shares. Natl Pension Ser has 500,502 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt owns 14,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Management holds 1.15% or 248,602 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 928 shares stake. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 17,025 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 11,505 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 270 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Management Nv owns 0.21% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,699 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 0.05% or 2,366 shares. First Manhattan Communication stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tower Bridge invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated invested in 6,733 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 1,473 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Palisade Management Ltd Liability Company Nj holds 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 3,870 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.