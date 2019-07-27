Valero Energy (ONCE) Position Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding Lifted by Freshford Capital Management Llc

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (ONCE) by 114.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 11,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 119.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,913 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 10,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 261,817 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.78% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 97,419 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.72% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 19,232 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Mercantile reported 0.01% stake. Partner Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,874 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 241 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.34% stake. Ameriprise owns 29,682 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 20 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 8,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 59 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 42,397 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 6,000 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Software Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CAR) by 20,812 shares to 18,180 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:ELY) by 14,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,953 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Capital LP reported 1.10M shares stake. Andra Ap holds 106,400 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Captrust Advisors reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 9,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 493,371 were reported by Levin Cap Strategies L P. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 17,678 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 23,013 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,392 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 49,418 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 39,439 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma invested in 0.07% or 181,870 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). New York-based Corvex Lp has invested 1.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 237,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,003 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

