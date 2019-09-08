Valero Energy New (VLO) Valuation Declined While Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Acadian Asset Management Has Raised Clean Harbors (CLH) Holding

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 65,801 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 56,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 2.99M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 49,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 240,455 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, up from 190,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 320,637 shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,320 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 3,177 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp owns 0.06% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 50,241 shares. 15,437 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate Corp. Arizona State Retirement System has 36,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 173,123 were reported by 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 20 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 66,166 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7,958 shares. 161,385 are owned by Castleark Management Limited Liability Com. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 647,771 shares to 173,650 shares, valued at $32.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 7,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 774 shares, and cut its stake in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DSW).

