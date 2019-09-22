Valero Energy New (VLO) Stock Declined While Old National Bancorp Upped Holding by $829,600; Tremblant Capital Group Has Lifted Its Position in Target (TGT) as Market Value Rose

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 50,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 40,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 49,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 510,154 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.18 million, up from 460,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,633 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Agf Invests owns 20,219 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16,050 were accumulated by Arrow. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department reported 3,638 shares. Smith Moore & invested in 0.1% or 5,140 shares. Wespac Ltd Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Landscape Cap invested in 0.03% or 4,649 shares. Andra Ap invested in 50,000 shares. Carroll holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,404 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ww Asset Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 42,086 shares. 19,289 were reported by Girard Prtn. Thornburg Inv Mngmt stated it has 2.21M shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. First Utd Comml Bank reported 5,470 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 79,896 shares to 749,535 shares, valued at $36.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,639 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 534,726 shares to 83,974 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 102,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,104 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

