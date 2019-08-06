Valero Energy New (VLO) Stock Declined While Finemark National Bank & Trust Lifted Its Position; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Raised Holding

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 1.87M shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 7,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 141,563 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, up from 134,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.64% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 5.84 million shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart

More recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,249 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 292,215 were accumulated by Calamos Limited Liability Corp. Cipher Capital Lp reported 52,271 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv accumulated 45,633 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hl Fincl Lc has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Voya Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Macquarie Gru owns 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 102,279 shares. Melvin Mgmt LP holds 575,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 48,213 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 272,846 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 308,067 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.26% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Weiss Multi invested in 0.37% or 130,500 shares. Advsr Cap Lc invested in 31,417 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 706,488 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Stoneridge Inv Prns reported 21,394 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 1.01M were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Wright Serv reported 18,785 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications holds 0.14% or 28,151 shares. 47,422 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 160,311 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 475,915 shares. 24,792 were reported by Euclidean Mngmt Ltd. Exchange Cap Mgmt owns 25,991 shares. 509,667 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 38,218 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 141,362 shares.