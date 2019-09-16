Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake Upped by First Allied Advisory Services Inc; Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined While Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $449,743

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 40.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 9,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 31,644 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 22,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 5.53 million shares traded or 74.31% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 9,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 39,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 6.21M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,730 shares to 2,632 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOG) by 4,891 shares to 2,616 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Equity Ser by 27,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,527 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).