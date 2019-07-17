Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake Has Raised by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Peninsula Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 973,406 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 7.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Valero works toward a clean(er) fuel future – San Antonio Business Journal” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Merchants has 0.27% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Citizens Bank Tru Communications, North Carolina-based fund reported 39,358 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 34,156 shares stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Tru Advisors LP reported 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.98% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 89,415 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) accumulated 4,765 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co owns 86,916 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 102,234 shares. Wright Ser Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Argent Trust reported 10,601 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 156,829 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.18% or 78,294 shares in its portfolio.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 8,509 shares to 56,235 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,990 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.