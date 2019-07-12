Valero Energy New (VLO) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.41 Million as Valuation Declined; As Sensient Technologies (SXT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Leucadia National Has Cut Its Position by $449,704

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 16,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, up from 403,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 976,665 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 6,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,135 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 21,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.7. About 67,076 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has risen 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.31 million for 22.47 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.73 million shares to 618,834 shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.