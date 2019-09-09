Valero Energy New (VLO) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Its Position; Homrich & Berg Has Boosted Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $625,344

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 150.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 13,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 21,662 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 8,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.91M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 36,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 133,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.04 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 26,956 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,247 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Lc owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 17,803 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America, a New York-based fund reported 860 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,976 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7.48 million were accumulated by Int Gru Inc Inc. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ellington Gp Ltd Liability holds 24,500 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Conning holds 493,352 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 26,046 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh owns 18,188 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinnacle Finance Partners reported 0% stake. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.11% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Deprince Race Zollo reported 422,754 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 51,935 shares to 122,174 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $690.76 million for 11.29 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.25% stake. The New York-based Jennison Associates has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Wealthcare Management Lc reported 10 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 2.33% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 22,199 shares. Fred Alger Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 3,100 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 7.36M shares or 1% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 809,172 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0.06% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.02M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Century owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 165,065 shares.