Valero Energy New (VLO) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Its Holding by $591,090 as Stock Value Declined; Coatue Management Has Boosted Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $41.89 Million; Share Price Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 110.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 6,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 1.79M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 160,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $334.52M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $265.97. About 732,405 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,610 shares. Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cornercap Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 69,464 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund stated it has 8,701 shares. Monetary Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Retirement Of Alabama reported 432,786 shares. Schnieders Capital Management stated it has 0.09% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 97,645 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 2,075 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.06% or 10,399 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Lc has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 1.01M shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 43,537 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsr has invested 0.4% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 7,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,019 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 22,585 shares to 17,001 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 2.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,217 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).