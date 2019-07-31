Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Value Declined While Waddell & Reed Financial Raised Holding; As Magna Intl (MGA) Shares Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Has Increased by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 139.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 552,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 948,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.48 million, up from 396,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.53M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 26,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 144,114 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, up from 118,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 827,616 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 172,426 shares to 74,609 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 155,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,469 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 39,067 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $28.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 131,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,052 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

