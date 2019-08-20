Valero Energy New (VLO) Position Held by Spc Financial Inc; Nikko Asset Management Americas Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Has Cut by $2.45 Million as Shares Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 42,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 463,431 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.27 million, down from 505,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 1.51 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO: ALSO LOOKING QUEENSLAND VENTURE WITH RUSAL; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO calls for ‘United Nations of the mining world’; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 bln; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Could Revise 2018 Aluminum Guidance on U.S. Sanctions; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC REQUESTS COURT TO DISMISS RIO TINTO, TWO FORMER EXECS’ COMPLAINT IN ITS ENTIRETY – COURT FILING; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS MOST OF ITS TAXES PAID IN AUSTRALIA

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 5,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 26,299 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 20,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,675 shares to 288,066 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 361,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,480 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,000 were accumulated by Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership. Petrus Trust Lta reported 3,407 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Massachusetts Ma has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 514,374 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 4,531 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Ltd has invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Clean Yield Grp holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Llc accumulated 1.33% or 117,703 shares. Summit Securities Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,300 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,572 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Manhattan Co holds 453 shares. 3,795 are owned by Opus Limited Com. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Automobile Association stated it has 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 476,010 shares to 479,514 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

