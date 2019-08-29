Valero Energy New (VLO) Position Has Lifted by Castleark Management Llc; Court Place Advisors Maintains Stake in Markel (MKL)

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 338.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 41,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 53,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 12,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 2.08M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1131.69. About 25,260 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,830 shares to 105,908 shares, valued at $17.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 67,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,210 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. 200 shares were bought by Connell K Bruce, worth $193,756 on Thursday, March 7.