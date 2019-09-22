Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding Maintained by Blue Chip Partners Inc; As Dish Network Class A (DISH) Shares Declined, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 7,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 99,147 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49 million, up from 91,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 23,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 107,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 130,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 2.35M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) by 133,700 shares to 161,800 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Blair William And Il invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0% or 46 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% or 8,202 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 31,937 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio. 36,541 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Signaturefd Llc reported 0% stake. Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 8.63 million shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 19,396 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Llp has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 38,943 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67M for 14.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. $9.35M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23. 500,005 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $15.72M were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W.

