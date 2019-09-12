Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Upped Its Position by $389,300; Frontier Capital Management Co Stake In Teradyne (TER) Was Has Upped

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc. (TER) by 88.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 225,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 479,632 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.98M, up from 254,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 1.24M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 120.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 8,380 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 66,846 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $51.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 333,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Management Group accumulated 9,441 shares. Penn Mngmt Company Incorporated holds 77,009 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 101,716 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 104,770 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Advisory Ltd Com reported 4,945 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 4,500 shares. Invesco Ltd has 723,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 28,978 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsr. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.04% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 61,536 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Lc owns 2.76 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 111,079 shares. First Advsr Lp has 0.08% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 57,000 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,608 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 0.15% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Pinnacle Ptnrs has 0.53% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 83,016 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.07% or 718,905 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 12,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv accumulated 7,575 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 12,930 were reported by Loudon Invest Management Ltd Com. Ballentine Prtn Ltd has 3,203 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.46% or 4,684 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W & Inc reported 4,249 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,993 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Tower Capital (Trc) owns 1,058 shares. Girard Prns Limited holds 19,289 shares.