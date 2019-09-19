Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Raised Position by $719,950 as Stock Value Declined; Centurylink Investment Management Company Raised Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $709,317 as Stock Value Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 19,056 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 513,507 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 847% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 9,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $811,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.10 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Will Eventually Reward Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero, Darling evaluating Texas’ first renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Private Tru reported 16,676 shares stake. Neumann Capital Management holds 11,798 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 231,430 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability Company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 49,806 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 3,138 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd reported 3,016 shares. Essex Service Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 3,122 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 0.41% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 156,724 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) owns 4,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited invested in 0.91% or 9,400 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 517,731 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 363 shares. Argent Trust reported 10,365 shares stake.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omnicom dips as McDonald’s picks new agency – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,660 shares to 65,275 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,984 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.