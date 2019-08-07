Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Position; Synovus Financial Lifted Its Stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) by $413,193

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 12,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 30,987 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 143,129 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 119,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 213,698 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 333,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 1.88 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $817.89M for 10.33 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Corp has invested 0.7% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Glenmede Co Na owns 0.28% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 732,366 shares. Conning owns 523,135 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 507 shares. Amer Grp stated it has 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 141,362 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 11,456 shares. Wilsey Asset Management invested 6.72% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Kepos Capital LP reported 12,256 shares stake. Adirondack Tru Co stated it has 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 33,012 were reported by Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership holds 0% or 529 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability owns 575 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Texas AG files lawsuit against Valero – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why U.S. Oil Refiners Will Benefit From IMO 2020 In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Valero sues DuPont, others over contamination from firefighting foam – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22,764 shares to 26,383 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 24,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Snap Rises After Strong Q2 Results; Healthcare Services Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Healthcare Services (HCSG) to Report Q2 Results: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare Services declares $0.1975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Inc Wi has 0.65% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 63,336 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 0% or 82,120 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 133,348 shares. Bell Savings Bank owns 0.17% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 18,751 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 0% or 8,144 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 15,597 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 19,800 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). First Republic Inv Management holds 0% or 8,669 shares. State Street owns 2.46M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,533 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Boston Prtnrs owns 19,342 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 21,056 shares to 17,616 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 5,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,401 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.