Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Boosted Its Stake by $598,060 as Stock Value Declined; Usca Ria Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Boosted by $334,964 as Stock Value Declined

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 7,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 171,164 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, up from 164,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 2.32M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 1,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 5,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $12.53 during the last trading session, reaching $194.26. About 4.61M shares traded or 360.13% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,171 shares to 31,466 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,042 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland Prtn stated it has 91,569 shares. 47,465 were reported by Canandaigua State Bank &. Vigilant Management Limited Company reported 74,984 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 14,188 shares. Bb&T accumulated 17,510 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton has 1,371 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 0.99% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tarbox Family Office owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Finance Bancshares Trust holds 144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj holds 0.18% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd reported 4,600 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & owns 312,072 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 590 shares. City reported 7,875 shares stake.

