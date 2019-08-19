Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Increased Position; Steel Partners Holdings LP Position in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Upped by $6.50 Million

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 1.58M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 123 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Acquire B&W in a Transaction in Which B&W Hldrs Would Receive Between $3.00-$3.50 a Shr Cash; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares to 24,990 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,896 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 60,895 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 713,400 shares in its portfolio. Security stated it has 900 shares. 1.01M are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 10,300 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Srb reported 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Westfield Management Company Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,805 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Lodestar Counsel Il has invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ameritas Invest reported 16,575 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.07% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 350 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mitsubishi Ufj Corp reported 407,172 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 507 shares.

