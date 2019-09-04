Valero Energy New (Put) (VLO) Holder Summit Securities Group Lowered Stake; Raging Capital Management Position in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Decreased by $2.75 Million as Market Value Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 71,838 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (VLO) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 105 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $891,000, down from 298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.30 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mannkind Corp by 2.66 million shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 28,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,100 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.96M for 10.79 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.