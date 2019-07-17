Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Stake Has Boosted by Orleans Capital Management Corp; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Market Value Rose While Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.2. About 1.80 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 973,343 shares traded or 114.23% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.