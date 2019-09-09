Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Shares Declined While Orleans Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; River Road Asset Management Has Boosted Its Kinder Morgan Class P (KMI) Holding by $5.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.47. About 1.51 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (KMI) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 278,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 4.23M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.58 million, up from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 5.51 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha" published on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha" published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 29, 2019.

