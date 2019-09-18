Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Position; As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Allen Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 4,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 15,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 20,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 1.75 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 204,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.08 million, down from 206,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $262.99. About 811,911 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 261,148 shares. Clark Cap Gp owns 0.84% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 463,922 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Lakeview Capital Lc stated it has 2,511 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Jcic Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 54 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na has 0.23% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 128,273 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 12,482 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 3,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.16% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 6,630 shares. Argyle Capital invested 0.42% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Com stated it has 4,471 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91M for 12.05 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,037 shares to 33,917 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,715 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scholtz Company Ltd Company reported 6,112 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications holds 0.01% or 393 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Champlain Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% or 354,005 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,863 shares. Ratan Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.95% or 31,901 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glynn Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 179,244 shares for 8.41% of their portfolio. Coatue Ltd Llc owns 2.74M shares for 6.37% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 13,542 shares. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 0.2% or 42,687 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 56,494 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.