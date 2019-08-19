Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $2.28 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 12,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,401 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 24,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 14,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.70M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American (NYSE:AXP) by 7,960 shares to 48,283 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 9,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter (NYSE:PG).