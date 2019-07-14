Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,484 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 35,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.74M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87 million, up from 338,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De has invested 0.9% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Intact Invest Inc holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase reported 348,258 shares. Waddell & Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 948,741 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt holds 0.63% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 34,975 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 13,968 shares. Riverhead Management Limited holds 0.07% or 20,101 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America owns 22,746 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 37,562 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loudon Investment Limited Liability Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,466 shares. L And S Inc reported 13,920 shares. The Florida-based Cypress Capital has invested 0.54% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 194,458 shares. 4,115 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 5.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.15 per share. VLO’s profit will be $847.00M for 10.44 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 497.06% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,111 shares to 24,897 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,049 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.