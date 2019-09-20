Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holder American National Bank Raised Stake by $1.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Pra Group (PRAA) Holding by $2.10 Million as Shares Rose

American National Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,794 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 34,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 2.25 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc. (PRAA) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 75,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 234,317 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De stated it has 17,387 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Scout Invests Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 609,759 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 672,137 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Stanley invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Parkside Fin National Bank And Trust has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Millennium Management Limited Company holds 553,588 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 64,273 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 1% or 7.36 million shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Illinois-based Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 1.77% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 2.19 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.65% stake. Td Asset Management accumulated 149,451 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 212 shares to 5,815 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 8,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,799 shares, and cut its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,075 shares to 507,856 shares, valued at $57.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc. by 481,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).