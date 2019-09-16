Valero Energy New (Call) (VLO) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position by $6.80 Million as Shares Declined; Condor Capital Management Increased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $840,492

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (VLO) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 9.28M shares traded or 192.38% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.31 million shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 42,086 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 261,148 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.5% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 61,227 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Finance Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research holds 135,968 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 45,796 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. 3,459 were accumulated by Shelton Mngmt. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 5.41M shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has 0.66% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 123,030 shares. 129,768 were reported by Cibc Ww Markets. 455 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 700,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 368,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Workhorse Group Inc.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares to 20,763 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

