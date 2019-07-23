Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Comparing side by side

Both Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy Corporation 83 0.32 N/A 6.50 12.83 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 22 2.27 N/A 5.29 3.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Valero Energy Corporation and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Valero Energy Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Valero Energy Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 5.4% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Valero Energy Corporation is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s beta is -0.14 which is 114.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Valero Energy Corporation and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Valero Energy Corporation’s average price target is $100.4, while its potential upside is 19.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81% of Valero Energy Corporation shares and 4.1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Valero Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valero Energy Corporation 1.18% -4.88% -0.11% -4.81% -28.05% 11.2% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 1.51% -1.61% -18.87% -30.05% -20.59% -6.61%

For the past year Valero Energy Corporation has 11.2% stronger performance while BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has -6.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Valero Energy Corporation beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Refining and Ethanol. The company is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel fuels, distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.4 billion gallons per year. In addition, it operates a 50-megawatt wind farm; convenience stores; gas stations; and truckstop and cardlock facilities, as well as engages in the credit card business. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.