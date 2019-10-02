Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Position by $558,450 as Market Value Declined; Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Holding in W & T Offshore (WTI) by $425,768 as Market Value Declined

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 76.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 106,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160,000, down from 138,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 2.19M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Heidelberg Field Acquisition Closing to Occur in April; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 6,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 116,944 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, down from 123,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 3.10 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 79,134 shares to 214,379 shares, valued at $25.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 223,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WTI’s profit will be $22.45 million for 6.18 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $30,380 was made by BOULET VIRGINIA on Friday, June 7. On Tuesday, May 7 KATZ STUART B bought $51,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 10,000 shares. Ghauri Shahid bought $24,600 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co holds 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 101,721 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 1.25M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Hsbc Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,612 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 20,000 shares. 194,857 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has 90,119 shares. Meritage Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 13,980 shares. Federated Pa owns 33,621 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 83,300 shares. Phoenix Invest Adviser Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 7.92 million shares. 500 are held by Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated owns 0.31% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 74,967 shares. Srb owns 6,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Macroview Mgmt Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 49 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 627,645 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rdl Inc holds 1.55% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 26,175 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 1.64% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Opus Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 4,485 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 15,760 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Co Limited Co owns 3,018 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 8,440 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc invested in 3,226 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.65% stake. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 2,362 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 3,138 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91M for 12.32 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.