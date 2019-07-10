Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Upped Stake by $3.07 Million as Market Value Declined; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding Has Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,738 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 41,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $101.61. About 375,821 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 11/04/2018 – Entomo Farms Raises Series A Funding from Maple Leaf Foods for Expansion of Cricket Farm; 10/05/2018 – Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite rose about 1 percent each; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 11/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 22.88 Points (0.32%); 16/05/2018 – Star2Star Places Among Top 10 North American UCaaS Leaders In 2018 IHS Markit Report; 25/04/2018 – Gemini increases cryptocurrency trading oversight with Nasdaq’s technology; 08/05/2018 – XORTX Appoints Chairman; 27/03/2018 – RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS: Admission to trading of RNB’s notes at Nasdaq Stockholm

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by 68.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 36,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,821 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 53,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 2.60 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,668 shares to 172,756 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 68,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,471 activity.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Invest in Nasdaq (NDAQ) for Now – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Nasdaq to Deliver Market Technology to the Jamaica Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Offers Higher Price for Oslo Bors VPS Buyout – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: GO) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis stated it has 3,365 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 2,032 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 4,338 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 76,237 were accumulated by Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Com. 13,429 are held by M&T Retail Bank. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 759,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Company invested in 51,630 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc owns 249,309 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Llc has 0.08% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 15,518 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 3,055 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 22,943 shares. Adirondack Com invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Valero Energy (VLO) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Yahoo Sports” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crude Oil Processing Spreads Are Not Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend the Simmons Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Intact Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 13,996 were reported by Renaissance Grp Limited. Moreover, Luminus Mngmt Limited Co has 0.34% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 187,544 shares. Monetary Mngmt holds 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 550 shares. Lazard Asset Lc holds 19,656 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Korea accumulated 606,873 shares. E&G Limited Partnership holds 7,200 shares. 182 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Systematic Finance Management Lp invested in 15,618 shares. Hilltop Hldg holds 0.06% or 3,491 shares. 128,753 are owned by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 176,318 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 0.14% or 71,986 shares.