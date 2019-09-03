Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

Both Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -29.24 0.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.91 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.9% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6%

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Valeritas Holdings Inc. Its rival Akers Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Valeritas Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.41% of Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83%

For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Valeritas Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akers Biosciences Inc.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.