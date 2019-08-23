Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas Holdings Inc. 5 0.60 N/A -29.24 0.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.9% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Valeritas Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Pulse Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.41% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Pulse Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pulse Biosciences Inc. beats Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.