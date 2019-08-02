Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Valeritas Holdings Inc. has 0.41% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Valeritas Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -90.90% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Valeritas Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas Holdings Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Valeritas Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

The potential upside of the competitors is 32.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Valeritas Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. has -55.91% weaker performance while Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Valeritas Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Valeritas Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Valeritas Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.