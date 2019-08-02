Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Valeritas Holdings Inc. has 0.41% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Valeritas Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-90.90%
|Industry Average
|7.19%
|15.45%
|8.71%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Valeritas Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|66.36M
|922.60M
|102.79
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Valeritas Holdings Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.88
|2.56
|2.75
The potential upside of the competitors is 32.00%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Valeritas Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|3.61%
|10.38%
|-55.16%
|-63.9%
|-90.17%
|-55.91%
|Industry Average
|5.12%
|8.44%
|15.38%
|39.21%
|37.12%
|42.28%
For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. has -55.91% weaker performance while Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 42.28% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Valeritas Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Valeritas Holdings Inc.
Dividends
Valeritas Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Valeritas Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
