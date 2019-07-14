Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas Holdings Inc. 6 0.62 N/A -3.03 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 101 2.42 N/A 3.21 30.56

Demonstrates Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -102.7% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Valeritas Holdings Inc. Its rival Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Valeritas Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is $94.67, which is potential -8.98% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valeritas Holdings Inc. -21.43% -8.04% -28.01% -73.26% -80.49% -11.29% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -1.68% -7.22% -5.37% 0.81% 9.93% 10.6%

For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. has -11.29% weaker performance while Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has 10.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.