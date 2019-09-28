Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Contrasting side by side

Both Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 5.49M -29.24 0.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 36 -2.66 47.14M -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas Holdings Inc. 276,951,016.50% 0% -90.9% Avanos Medical Inc. 131,933,949.06% 1.3% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Valeritas Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Valeritas Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Avanos Medical Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 28.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.41% of Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91% Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09%

For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Avanos Medical Inc.

Summary

Avanos Medical Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.