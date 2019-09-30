Valens GroWorks Corp. (VGW) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Symantec (SYMC) Stake By $5.60 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 47.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 289,000 shares with $6.29M value, down from 555,555 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 1.13M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL

Analysts expect Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW) to report $0.02 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 166.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. V_VGW’s profit would be $2.43M giving it 36.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Valens GroWorks Corp.’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 546,521 shares traded or 11.66% up from the average. Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -8.23% below currents $23.7 stock price. Symantec had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $1400 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 17. Goldman Sachs upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.74M for 18.52 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) stake by 267,704 shares to 773,004 valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Willscot Corp stake by 230,000 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Contura Energy Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 960,700 shares. Kenmare Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 65,842 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 9,663 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 53,544 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Next Fincl holds 1,253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 4,355 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manchester Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 1,511 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 766,348 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 7,460 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 31,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership reported 64,191 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Llc reported 196 shares stake.

