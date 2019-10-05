Valens GroWorks Corp. (VGW) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Assurant (AIZ) Shorts Up By 2.07%

Analysts expect Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW) to report $0.02 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 166.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. V_VGW’s profit would be $2.33 million giving it 38.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Valens GroWorks Corp.’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 373,117 shares traded. Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) had an increase of 2.07% in short interest. AIZ’s SI was 1.34 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.07% from 1.31 million shares previously. With 582,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ)’s short sellers to cover AIZ’s short positions. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 366,172 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M

Among 3 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $15300 highest and $13000 lowest target. $142.67’s average target is 12.52% above currents $126.79 stock price. Assurant had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AIZ in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) rating on Monday, September 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15300 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 3 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 1.05M shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 29,391 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,661 shares. Moreover, Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 8,300 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Company owns 2,581 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc has 0.1% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability reported 6,086 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). York Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.88% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Valley National Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 70,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 36,179 shares.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 21.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Valens GroWorks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. The company has market cap of $360.93 million. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaborative research partnerships with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

