Vale Sa (VALE) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Cut Position by $559,273 as Market Valuation Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Holding In International Business Machs (IBM) Was Increased

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 45,079 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 41,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 1.65 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 43,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 8.62M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021 and 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – REG-CLOSING OF YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATāO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET OPERATING REVENUE OF $8.6 BLN; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PENSION FUNDS PLAN TO SELL STAKE IN VALE BY JUNE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 15/05/2018 – VALE SAYS YARA DEAL CONCLUDED; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE TO REPORT 1Q EARNINGS ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,100 shares to 5,403 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,052 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Massachusetts-based Salem Cap Mgmt has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regentatlantic Lc stated it has 77,422 shares. 22,346 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Limited Com. Horizon Investments Ltd Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 27,423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wheatland Advsrs reported 0.61% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tcw Group stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Mcrae Cap Mgmt has 2.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 50,401 shares. Covington Cap invested in 0.13% or 14,443 shares. Group has invested 1.66% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4.38M shares. Planning Alternatives Adv invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 11,274 shares.

