Vale S.A. (VALE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.27 9.43 Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Vale S.A. and Denison Mines Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Vale S.A. and Denison Mines Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13.7% -9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Vale S.A.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Denison Mines Corp.’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vale S.A. are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Denison Mines Corp. has 2.5 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denison Mines Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vale S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vale S.A. and Denison Mines Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 0 7 2 2.22 Denison Mines Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Vale S.A. has a 3.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.8% of Vale S.A. shares and 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares. 38.5% are Vale S.A.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12% of Denison Mines Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -3.46% -9.64% 0% -17.81% -17.99% -9.02% Denison Mines Corp. 0.27% -9.42% -3.36% -16.24% 6.9% 8.31%

For the past year Vale S.A. had bearish trend while Denison Mines Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats Denison Mines Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.