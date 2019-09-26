Vale S.A. (VALE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87 Ciner Resources LP 19 0.69 N/A 2.59 6.53

In table 1 we can see Vale S.A. and Ciner Resources LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ciner Resources LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vale S.A. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Vale S.A. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vale S.A. and Ciner Resources LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3%

Volatility & Risk

Vale S.A. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ciner Resources LP on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vale S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Ciner Resources LP which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vale S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Vale S.A. and Ciner Resources LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 Ciner Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.05% for Vale S.A. with average target price of $16.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.2% of Vale S.A. shares and 9.6% of Ciner Resources LP shares. Insiders held roughly 38.5% of Vale S.A.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52% Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98%

For the past year Vale S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ciner Resources LP.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats on 8 of the 11 factors Vale S.A.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.