Vale S.A. (VALE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. 11 -0.49 3.24B 0.73 17.87 BHP Group 43 0.00 2.51B 3.50 13.64

In table 1 we can see Vale S.A. and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BHP Group seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Vale S.A. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Vale S.A.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 28,825,622,775.80% 8.6% 4.1% BHP Group 5,811,530,446.86% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Vale S.A.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BHP Group on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vale S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BHP Group are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. BHP Group therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vale S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vale S.A. and BHP Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00

Vale S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.17% and an $16.25 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vale S.A. and BHP Group are owned by institutional investors at 20.2% and 4.6% respectively. 38.5% are Vale S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of BHP Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52% BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58%

For the past year Vale S.A. had bearish trend while BHP Group had bullish trend.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats BHP Group on 8 of the 14 factors.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.