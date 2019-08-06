Vale S.A. (VALE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

We will be comparing the differences between Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87 Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vale S.A. and Auryn Resources Inc. Auryn Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vale S.A. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vale S.A. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Auryn Resources Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1% Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Vale S.A. and Auryn Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 0 5 2 2.29 Auryn Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Vale S.A. is $13.78, with potential upside of 19.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vale S.A. and Auryn Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.2% and 10.09%. Insiders held 38.5% of Vale S.A. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.9% of Auryn Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52% Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01%

For the past year Vale S.A. has -1.52% weaker performance while Auryn Resources Inc. has 65.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Auryn Resources Inc.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.