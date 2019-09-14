Vale S A (VALE) Stock Price Rose While Gavea Investimentos Ltda Cut Its Holding; Sand Hill Global Advisors Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Stock Value Rose

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.66M shares traded or 27.22% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS PRODUCTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF OF 2017; 05/04/2018 – TOP VALE HOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE AT ODDS ON DIVESTMENT TIMING; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 29/05/2018 – VALE SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES IT’LL BE INEVITABLE TO CUT OUTPUT

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,607 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 58,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,046 shares to 271,053 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors owns 243,228 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,183 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 0.27% or 5,882 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 24,793 shares. Cap Intll Investors invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westwood Hldgs Grp reported 18,553 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 4,178 shares. Capital Intl Sarl stated it has 10,745 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 41,679 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 37,600 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.62% or 2.20M shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap Mgmt reported 81,170 shares stake. 275,395 are held by Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Delaware. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 2.28% stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.