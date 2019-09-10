Vale S A (VALE) Stake Has Lifted by Contrarian Capital Management Llc; Bp Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Estee Lauder (EL)

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 446.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 38,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 47,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 8,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 1.71M shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 18.83M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 10/04/2018 – VALE’S NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS AGRESSIVE: CEO SCHVARTSMAN; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2017; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 28/03/2018 – Brazilian miner Vale to discuss new dividend policy – Valor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cognios Ltd Company reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Donaldson Mngmt Llc reported 25,944 shares. 390 were reported by Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 4,339 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tuttle Tactical holds 9,253 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 791,901 were reported by Nordea Invest Mngmt. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,362 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.74% or 486,825 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Joho Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Zacks Investment holds 0.01% or 2,681 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Holdings (ZMH) by 4,714 shares to 22,822 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 5,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,229 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Reit (NYSE:DLR).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. Shares for $3.23 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.