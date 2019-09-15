Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Increased Holding; Sandler Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $13.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.66M shares traded or 27.08% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS THAT COMPANY IS ON THE PATH TO HAVING BASE METALS REPRESENT A BIGGER PART OF CO’S EARNINGS

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 104,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 116,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.56M, down from 220,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (Put) (NYSE:NUS) by 100,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 185,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02 million shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,175 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).