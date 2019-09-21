Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Upped Position; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Declined, Holder Harber Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.39B market cap company. It closed at $11.58 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 16/04/2018 – Vale Iron Output Falls as CEO Chases Value Over Volume (Correct); 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – VALE’S NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS AGRESSIVE: CEO SCHVARTSMAN; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – Vale Investors Pocket Gains But Iron Giant Just Keeps Rallying

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 61,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 167,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, up from 106,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 2.07M shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance

More important recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wheaton Precious Metals: A Gold Stock to Avoid for Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Mining.com published article titled: “Brazil to lay criminal charges against Vale, auditor in dam burst – MINING.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brazil police to issue first criminal charges in Vale dam disaster – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vale suspends operations at second largest iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares to 470,077 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 127,529 shares to 145,065 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,279 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.